Labour conference 2021 in pictures

As day four of Labour conference begins here in Brighton, Mr S has been touring the conference centre and World Transformed festival to see how Keir Starmer's party is preparing for government. It's the first time the party has had an in-person jamboree for two years and thus far the occasion has lived up to expectations.
Whether it's Sadiq Khan on the decks at Dawn Butler's Jamaica night, Seumas Milne plotting with Len McCluskey in the bar of the Grand or Piers and Jeremy Corbyn facing off, all sorts of exotic creatures have been spotted among the clubs, pubs, fringes and forums of Brighton. Below is Steerpike's guide for all those unlucky enough not to have got a ticket...