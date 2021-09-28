Labour conference 2021 in pictures

As day four of Labour conference begins here in Brighton, Mr S has been touring the conference centre and World Transformed festival to see how Keir Starmer's party is preparing for government. It's the first time the party has had an in-person jamboree for two years and thus far the occasion has lived up to expectations.

Whether it's Sadiq Khan on the decks at Dawn Butler's Jamaica night, Seumas Milne plotting with Len McCluskey in the bar of the Grand or Piers and Jeremy Corbyn facing off, all sorts of exotic creatures have been spotted among the clubs, pubs, fringes and forums of Brighton. Below is Steerpike's guide for all those unlucky enough not to have got a ticket...

One conspiracy theory doing the rounds is that the party's new colour scheme – moving from red to blue – sums up Starmer’s secret plan

Remainer protesters try to crash the conference

One delegate makes her speech in a Citizen Smith beret

Awkwardly Labour Friends of Israel have their stand next to the Morning Star

Subtle messaging at The World Transformed

Some of the merch being sold by the enterprising capitalists at Jezfest

At the London Labour reception, Starmer launched his workers' rights paper in front of a Canary Wharf sponsored backdrop

Nice disclaimer on the list of Labour's fringes

All papers sold at the local Sainsbury's – except for Remainer favourite the New European

Just one of the anti-Starmer signs spotted in Brighton

Spotted on sale at the conference bookshop, the memoirs of the impartial Supreme Court justice

Labour's shadow chancellor gives a Labour to Win speech in front of an empty shell of a pier

Men in skullcaps stand and applaud as Ruth Smeeth speaks on Labour antisemitism

Remainers pursue Dawn Butler yelling about Brexit

Good enough to eat? Cupcakes of Labour's frontbenchers at the Sky party

The CWU members make their feelings known about the Sun

A floating voter makes his feelings clear next