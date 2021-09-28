  1. Coffee House
  2. Coffee House

Steerpike

Labour conference 2021 in pictures

Labour conference 2021 in pictures
Text settings
Comments

As day four of Labour conference begins here in Brighton, Mr S has been touring the conference centre and World Transformed festival to see how Keir Starmer's party is preparing for government. It's the first time the party has had an in-person jamboree for two years and thus far the occasion has lived up to expectations. 

Whether it's Sadiq Khan on the decks at Dawn Butler's Jamaica night, Seumas Milne plotting with Len McCluskey in the bar of the Grand or Piers and Jeremy Corbyn facing off, all sorts of exotic creatures have been spotted among the clubs, pubs, fringes and forums of Brighton. Below is Steerpike's guide for all those unlucky enough not to have got a ticket...

One conspiracy theory doing the rounds is that the party's new colour scheme – moving from red to blue – sums up Starmer’s secret plan
Remainer protesters try to crash the conference
One delegate makes her speech in a Citizen Smith beret
Awkwardly Labour Friends of Israel have their stand next to the Morning Star
Subtle messaging at The World Transformed
Some of the merch being sold by the enterprising capitalists at Jezfest
At the London Labour reception, Starmer launched his workers' rights paper in front of a Canary Wharf sponsored backdrop
Nice disclaimer on the list of Labour's fringes
All papers sold at the local Sainsbury's – except for Remainer favourite the New European
Just one of the anti-Starmer signs spotted in Brighton
Spotted on sale at the conference bookshop, the memoirs of the impartial Supreme Court justice
Labour's shadow chancellor gives a Labour to Win speech in front of an empty shell of a pier
Men in skullcaps stand and applaud as Ruth Smeeth speaks on Labour antisemitism
Remainers pursue Dawn Butler yelling about Brexit
Good enough to eat? Cupcakes of Labour's frontbenchers at the Sky party
The CWU members make their feelings known about the Sun
A floating voter makes his feelings clear next
The menu at Zarah Sultana's conference quiz

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk or message @MrSteerpike

Comments
Topics in this articlePolitics
Useful links
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Useful links
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe