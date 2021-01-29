  1. Coffee House
  2. Coffee House

Steerpike

Remainers turn on the EU

Remainers turn on the EU
Justin Welby (photo: Getty)
Text settings
Comments

Tonight we have witnessed some remarkably bad behaviour from the EU, after the bloc unilaterally announced that it was controlling the exports of vaccines from its territory – a move that threatens to introduce a hard border on the island of Ireland.

But perhaps more surprising is that the EU’s poor behaviour has even managed to convince some die-hard Remainers that the apex of civilisation no longer resides in Brussels. And while some prominent anti-Brexit campaigners appear to prefer to stay silent today, it appears that the EU’s continent-wide tantrum over its inability to procure vaccines has almost united the country in disgust.

Below are a handful of surprising new additions to the Euro-sceptic cause. (Interestingly, Mr S notes that former People’s Vote front-man Keir Starmer has been very quiet this afternoon.)

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

Comments
Topics in this articlePolitics
Useful links
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Useful links
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe