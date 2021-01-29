Steerpike
Remainers turn on the EU
Tonight we have witnessed some remarkably bad behaviour from the EU, after the bloc unilaterally announced that it was controlling the exports of vaccines from its territory – a move that threatens to introduce a hard border on the island of Ireland.
But perhaps more surprising is that the EU’s poor behaviour has even managed to convince some die-hard Remainers that the apex of civilisation no longer resides in Brussels. And while some prominent anti-Brexit campaigners appear to prefer to stay silent today, it appears that the EU’s continent-wide tantrum over its inability to procure vaccines has almost united the country in disgust.
Below are a handful of surprising new additions to the Euro-sceptic cause. (Interestingly, Mr S notes that former People’s Vote front-man Keir Starmer has been very quiet this afternoon.)
— Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) January 29, 2021
The European Union was originally inspired by Christian social teaching - at the heart of which is solidarity.Seeking to control the export of vaccines undercuts the EU’s basic ethics. They need to work together with others.
— Adam Boulton (@adamboultonSKY) January 29, 2021
New Twist: EU leaders make the case for Brexit.
— Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) January 29, 2021
We are working with the EU Commission to try to resolve this issue and protect the integrity and operation of the NI Protocol. https://t.co/noTL49v4Go
— Tim Farron (@timfarron) January 29, 2021
Wish we were still in the EU. Utterly disgusted by the EU leadership’s behaviour. That is all.
— David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 28, 2021
Obviously I'm a die-hard Remoaner ultra but the EU isn't exactly covering itself in glory over vaccines.
— Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) January 29, 2021
The EU is completely and utterly messing up the vaccines. Dire.
— John Stevens (@johnestevens) January 29, 2021
Even Barnier seems to be criticising the EU... via @BrunoBrussels pic.twitter.com/FINj2QKyWg
— Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) January 29, 2021
The Lib Dems have condemned the EU pic.twitter.com/X7AV8rutm8
— Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) January 29, 2021
I had hoped not to see 🇪🇺 leading the world down the destructive path of vaccine nationalism. Our continent’s entire history of success has been one of open global value chains.