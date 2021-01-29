Remainers turn on the EU

Tonight we have witnessed some remarkably bad behaviour from the EU, after the bloc unilaterally announced that it was controlling the exports of vaccines from its territory – a move that threatens to introduce a hard border on the island of Ireland.

But perhaps more surprising is that the EU’s poor behaviour has even managed to convince some die-hard Remainers that the apex of civilisation no longer resides in Brussels. And while some prominent anti-Brexit campaigners appear to prefer to stay silent today, it appears that the EU’s continent-wide tantrum over its inability to procure vaccines has almost united the country in disgust.

Below are a handful of surprising new additions to the Euro-sceptic cause. (Interestingly, Mr S notes that former People’s Vote front-man Keir Starmer has been very quiet this afternoon.)

The European Union was originally inspired by Christian social teaching - at the heart of which is solidarity. Seeking to control the export of vaccines undercuts the EU’s basic ethics. They need to work together with others. January 29, 2021

New Twist: EU leaders make the case for Brexit. January 29, 2021

We are working with the EU Commission to try to resolve this issue and protect the integrity and operation of the NI Protocol. https://t.co/noTL49v4Go January 29, 2021

Wish we were still in the EU. Utterly disgusted by the EU leadership’s behaviour. That is all. January 29, 2021

Obviously I'm a die-hard Remoaner ultra but the EU isn't exactly covering itself in glory over vaccines. January 28, 2021

The EU is completely and utterly messing up the vaccines. Dire. January 29, 2021

Even Barnier seems to be criticising the EU... via @BrunoBrussels pic.twitter.com/FINj2QKyWg January 29, 2021

The Lib Dems have condemned the EU pic.twitter.com/X7AV8rutm8 January 29, 2021