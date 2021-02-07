Sunday shows roundup: Zahawi ‘confident’ over-50s will get jab by May

Nadhim Zahawi – ‘I’m confident’ all over 50s will get jab by May

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi was sent out to bat for the government this morning, at a time when over 11 million people have received a first dose of an approved Covid vaccine. Zahawi told Sophy Ridge that he was certain that, despite any possible disruption caused by the European Commission’s aborted jab grab, the government was still on course to meet its targets. The first four priority groups are forecast to be vaccinated by mid-February; and groups five-nine are estimated to be offered a jab at some point in the spring:

NZ: I’m confident we’ll meet our mid-February targets… I’m also confident, because I have enough line of sight of the deliveries that are coming through, that we’ll also meet the 1-9 cohorts by May, and we’ll say more about that next week.

NZ: Through their own trials, AstraZeneca is confident that it does effectively deal with serious illness [and] disease… Of course, the virus will mutate… We are able to sequence the genomes of the mutations rapidly… [and] we are… looking to manufacture the new variant of vaccine that deals with the new variant of virus in the UK.

NZ: Throughout the whole deployment programme, we… make sure we’re targeting… and engaging with faith leaders [and] community leaders… We’re translating all the messages into 13 different languages [in order to] reach those hard to reach communities… If one particular community remains unvaccinated then the virus will seek them out and will go through that community like wildfire.

NZ: They’re doing quite a bit… We set up a unit across government that looks at all the anti-vaxx messages and alerts the social media platforms to them to help them take them down as quickly as possible… We continue to work with them very closely, but we can always do more.

NZ: One, we don’t know the impact of the vaccine on transmission. Two, it would be discriminatory, and the right thing to do is to make sure that people come forward because they want to… Your GP will hold the records, and that will then be able to be used as your proof that you’ve had the vaccine.

Guardian

Marr asked about plans to open the first deep coal mine in the UK for 30 years. Miliband argued that the Labour party’s association with coal mines ought to come to an end:

EM: We can’t be opening new coal mines and then claiming to be a big climate leader… The government’s… hosting a very important summit in November – COP 26 – on international climate change…. and we’re going to be saying to other countries ‘you can’t open new coal mines’…. We’ve got to find alternatives.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester made the case for establishing an inverse ‘postcode lottery’ for the rollout of the vaccine programme, based on the life expectancy of the area:

AB: It’s got to be a judgment based on health… Life expectancy varies very widely across the UK. There are places where it’s 10 years behind the areas where it’s highest… I am saying, put greater supplies of the vaccine into those areas where life expectancy is lowest.

Marr spoke to the Green Party’s co-leader Sian Berry, who argued that the High Speed 2 railway line should be headed for the chopping block:

SB: We are against this project… We want to see more railways, but this project has got out of hand… [It is] attacking ancient woodland, going through these very very sensitive landscapes… These are irreplaceable habitats, and they didn’t need to be in firing lines of this project.

Professor Sarah Gilbert, the lead researcher on the Oxford vaccine, told Marr that her team was already adapting to pre-empt the South African strain of the virus, and that a new ‘booster’ vaccine was likely to be ready by the autumn:

SG: Yes, it looks like it very much will be available for the autumn. We’re already working on the first part of the manufacturing process… At the moment, it’s all about being prepared… We’ll be ready.

And finally, Dr David Nabarro, a Special Envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organisation told Ridge that the Chinese government had so far proved highly compliant with the requests of the WHO currently inspecting the country for signs of the breakout:

DN: The situation as I am being told, is that the co-operation has been exemplary. The visit was carefully planned. All the sites that the WHO people wanted to visit are being visited… What I’m going to say is, great co-operation and good results so far.