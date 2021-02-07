Matthew Taylor
Sunday shows roundup: Zahawi ‘confident’ over-50s will get jab by May
Nadhim Zahawi – ‘I’m confident’ all over 50s will get jab by May
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi reveals that at one point on Saturday, the NHS was administering jabs at a rate of almost 1,000 a minute, and says he is confident the government will be able to offer a jab to everyone over 50 by May #Ridge
NZ: I’m confident we’ll meet our mid-February targets… I’m also confident, because I have enough line of sight of the deliveries that are coming through, that we’ll also meet the 1-9 cohorts by May, and we’ll say more about that next week.
Financial Times
FT
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi says AstraZeneca is "confident" that the vaccine does "effectively deal with serious illness" from the South African variant #Ridge
NZ: Through their own trials, AstraZeneca is confident that it does effectively deal with serious illness [and] disease… Of course, the virus will mutate… We are able to sequence the genomes of the mutations rapidly… [and] we are… looking to manufacture the new variant of vaccine that deals with the new variant of virus in the UK.
"If one particular community remains unvaccinated then the virus will seek them out and go through that community like wildfire"Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi says the government is "very concerned" about the low take-up of COVID vaccines among some communities #Ridge pic.twitter.com/mQ72t9LKzc
NZ: Throughout the whole deployment programme, we… make sure we’re targeting… and engaging with faith leaders [and] community leaders… We’re translating all the messages into 13 different languages [in order to] reach those hard to reach communities… If one particular community remains unvaccinated then the virus will seek them out and will go through that community like wildfire.
"We can always do more...there is too much."Vaccines Minister @nadhimzahawi says social media companies can do more to protect against anti-vaccine content online#Ridge https://t.co/xW4OhsCzyj pic.twitter.com/obcP9x4zsm
NZ: They’re doing quite a bit… We set up a unit across government that looks at all the anti-vaxx messages and alerts the social media platforms to them to help them take them down as quickly as possible… We continue to work with them very closely, but we can always do more.
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi says the government is not looking into introducing vaccine passports.He adds that if other countries ask for some kind of proof that people have had a jab, you can ask your doctor for evidence of inoculation #Ridge https://t.co/MHVln75FBC pic.twitter.com/8QyLVTL5vY
NZ: One, we don’t know the impact of the vaccine on transmission. Two, it would be discriminatory, and the right thing to do is to make sure that people come forward because they want to… Your GP will hold the records, and that will then be able to be used as your proof that you’ve had the vaccine.
Guardian
Cumbria coal mine should not open, says Shadow Business Secretary and former Labour leader Ed Miliband#Marr https://t.co/AhDgeWONlB pic.twitter.com/Z3y822zblA
EM: We can’t be opening new coal mines and then claiming to be a big climate leader… The government’s… hosting a very important summit in November – COP 26 – on international climate change…. and we’re going to be saying to other countries ‘you can’t open new coal mines’…. We’ve got to find alternatives.
"Clearly they are at greater risk."Mayor of Greater Manchester @AndyBurnhamGM says more vaccines should go to areas with lower life expectancy and calls for "greater flexibility" for those such as bus and taxi drivers to get vaccinated earlier#Ridge https://t.co/xW4OhsCzyj pic.twitter.com/vNEsdqKDzj
AB: It’s got to be a judgment based on health… Life expectancy varies very widely across the UK. There are places where it’s 10 years behind the areas where it’s highest… I am saying, put greater supplies of the vaccine into those areas where life expectancy is lowest.
"HS2 project has got out of hand"Green Party co-leader Siân Berry tells #Marr she’s "incredibly worried about the safety of those protesters"https://t.co/Brk7yWAWLa pic.twitter.com/Gv0e3NYNxE
SB: We are against this project… We want to see more railways, but this project has got out of hand… [It is] attacking ancient woodland, going through these very very sensitive landscapes… These are irreplaceable habitats, and they didn’t need to be in firing lines of this project.
A new version of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine to cope with South African variant will be available by autumn 2021, says Oxford Vaccine lead researcher Prof Sarah Gilbert#Marr https://t.co/KIv7aTTHtI pic.twitter.com/Mrl4XTzVIt
SG: Yes, it looks like it very much will be available for the autumn. We’re already working on the first part of the manufacturing process… At the moment, it’s all about being prepared… We’ll be ready.
"Great cooperation, and good results so far"Dr David Nabarro says the cooperation from the Chinese state with the WHO team investigating the origins of #COVID19 has so far been "exemplary"#RidgeRead the latest here: https://t.co/MHVln6O4d2 pic.twitter.com/95VjNiMiOS
DN: The situation as I am being told, is that the co-operation has been exemplary. The visit was carefully planned. All the sites that the WHO people wanted to visit are being visited… What I’m going to say is, great co-operation and good results so far.