Steerpike
Watch: Starmer’s Miliband tribute act
Poor Keir Starmer appears to have the reverse Midas touch. When he awoke this morning, Labour was making gains across the country – the capitalist citadels of London were falling, marginals like Southampton were going red and the seemingly inexorable advance of the Tories in the Red Wall had been halted. Yet as sure as night follows day, mere hours after Sir Keir's triumphalist victory photo call, Durham Police announced it would be conducting an investigation into 'Beergate' – dispatching the news like Zeus submitting thunderbolts down from on high.
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 6, 2022
"We were working in the office, we stopped for something to eat. No party, no breach of the rules," says Sir Keir StarmerThe Labour leader is being investigated over whether he broke lockdown rules on a visit during which he drank beer in an MP's officehttps://t.co/piGDjookbC pic.twitter.com/Rlhs803PpV
Watching the former Director of Public Prosecutions squirm, Mr S was reminded of a similar clip by another Labour leader who had a similarly unfortunate habit of seizing defeat from the jaws of victory. Starmer gurned and chortled, gaily asserting that there was 'No parties, no breach of the rules!' with all the earnestness of a schoolboy caught smoking behind the bike sheds. His repeated robotic protestations of innocence brought to mind Ed Miliband in June 2011, condemning public sector workers going on strike.