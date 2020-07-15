‘Failing Grayling’ thwarted by his own party

Oh dear. When Chris Grayling was axed from Cabinet, he appeared to secure a consolation prize from No. 10: a role as chair of the intelligence and security committee. Downing Street backed Grayling as its candidate and with a Tory-weighted committee to pick their chair, he appeared to be a shoo-in.

Alas it wasn't to be. This evening Graying has been thwarted in his efforts after Julian Lewis decided to go for the plum role and won 5/4. He and Labour members voted for him to become chair of the body. It seems the force of No. 10 was not enough to convince Lewis to play ball.

Well, just another incident to add to failing Grayling's record...