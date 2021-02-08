‘Is there anybody with you?’: SNP chief’s awkward Salmond inquiry appearance

Peter Murrell, the SNP's chief executive, made an awkward appearance in front of the Alex Salmond inquiry earlier today, which raised as many questions as answers. Thankfully, though, one thing was cleared up: was any in the room with Murrell helping him as he gave evidence?

Jackie Baillie, the deputy leader of the Scottish Labour party, had her suspicions that there might be, and asked Murrell why he kept looking away from the camera. Here's how their awkward exchange unfolded:

JB: Is there anybody in the room with you just now?

PM: No, do you want me to move the camera and prove it?

JB: I just wondered...

PM: Is that a conspiracy you are suggesting? There is a magpie. In fact there is two.

Well, at least that was one thing that was cleared up...