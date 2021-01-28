  1. Coffee House
Steerpike

‘Sexist’ covid poster scrapped by the government

Another day, another Covid advertising fail for the government. Fresh from discontinuing a radio ad suggesting joggers and dog-walkers are 'highly likely' to have coronavirus, a 'stay home, save lives' poster has been pulled. 

The advert, which showed women cleaning and caring for children while a man lounged on a sofa, sparked accusations of sexism.

'It has been withdrawn and removed from the campaign. I will make clear that it does not reflect the government's view on women which is why we have withdrawn it,' Boris Johnson's official spokesperson said today. 

Oh dear..

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

