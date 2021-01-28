‘Sexist’ covid poster scrapped by the government

Another day, another Covid advertising fail for the government. Fresh from discontinuing a radio ad suggesting joggers and dog-walkers are 'highly likely' to have coronavirus, a 'stay home, save lives' poster has been pulled.

The advert, which showed women cleaning and caring for children while a man lounged on a sofa, sparked accusations of sexism.

'It has been withdrawn and removed from the campaign. I will make clear that it does not reflect the government's view on women which is why we have withdrawn it,' Boris Johnson's official spokesperson said today.

Oh dear..