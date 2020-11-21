‘This Be The Prequel’ (and other poetic prequels)

In Competition No. 3175 you were invited to submit a prequel to a well-known poem.

C. Paul Evans’s opening to a prequel to the nation’s favourite poem caught my eye:

“ My publishers had telephoned to ask

As did Bill Greenwell’s Stevie Smith:

“ Nobody saw him, the dry man,

Other standout performers, in a stellar entry, were Jayne Osborn, Iain Morley, Chris Ray, Nick MacKinnon, Max Gutmann, Robin Helweg-Larsen, G.N. Crockford and M.F. Shardlow. The winners, led by Alex Steelsmith’s ‘This Be The Prequel’, net £25.

“ They bring you up, your mum and dad,

“ I met a traveller from an antique land

“ Go Madam, go! Desire hath long since fled,

“ I remember, I remember

“ While I’m alive, my dearest,

“ Miss E. Skinner-Gruel, Miss E. Skinner-Gruel,

No. 3178: what the dickens

You are invited to submit an extract from a Dickensian novel based around the name of someone in political life. Please email entries of up to 150 words to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 2 December.