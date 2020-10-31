‘Today we have naming of tiers…’: poems about coronavirus messaging

In Competition No. 3172 you were invited to submit a poem about the government’s coronavirus messaging.

Many of you, nudged no doubt by the title of the challenge, went for Milne pastiche. Take a bow, Martin Brinkworth: ‘When R was 1/ It had just begun…’; Brian Murdoch: ‘Boris Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, when he became PM…; and Sylvia Fairley: ‘Hush! Hush! Whisper your fears,/ Boris Johnson is planning his tiers…’.

I also liked Emma Teichmann’s natty twist on ‘Sing a Song of Sixpence’: ‘Rishi’s in the counting house/ Printing heaps of money,/ BoJo’s in the dog house —/ He’s no longer very funny…’ And Janine Beacham’s villanelle captured well the deadening circularity of it all.

The winners, printed below, are led by W.J. Webster, whose poem finishes with a nice Rumsfeldian flourish. They earn £30.

“ Behind all the figures that spoke from the stage Lay a wonderful wizardly all-knowing Sage:

“ Bashful and Doc had a terrible shock

“ The media report again

“ Today we have naming of tiers. Yesterday

“ They’re changing the leader at Westminster Palace

No. 3175: a bit previous

