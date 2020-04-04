2451: Cretinous

Unclued lights are anagrams of ten of a kind. Elsewhere, ignore an accent.

Across

9 A model cure fixed skin condition (10)

Down

14 Lass bumpkin snubbed (3)16 Prisoner saves rodent a piece of crust (6)17 Found tree blocking highway (5)18 Baseballer’s innings in Somerset city curtailed (5, hyphened)20 Sliding in dicky part of church (7)22 Having two hubbies is boring – having one also (7)24 G-man always escorting English commando (7)25 Maybe elders and betters relaxed with TB eliminated (5)26 Bare mountain-top, that is to say a high mountain (5)28 Gent checked fine brandless product (7)31 Nobleman with almost green clothes (7)33 Catkin’s Australian? Ridiculous! (7)39 Port from Ireland in tins (6)40 Female provides no sons (3)41 Writ perturbed racier trio (10)42 Hireling peeled bananas in outcrop (6)

1 Certain adults jogged over thirty miles (13, hyphened)

2 No end of plants evolving lushly with pods (5)3 Sheep dash after active man (6)4 Range of curtains initially proposed for academy (5)6 Tom permitted something to eat (7)7 Trees in quarries (6)8 Girondist’s goose (4)12 Scientific rep differentiated between species (13)13 Posh nanny caught in gum tree (8)19 Cracks in a certain ship lead to sinking (9, hyphened)21 She nuked brash blade (8, hyphened)23 Aristos attendant always interrupts (7)27 Type of cross at the right place close to church (7)29 Uplifted chap sharing rice cake (6)32 Heartless mophead caused injury being a gorilla? (6)34 Gossip about Italian girl (5)35 Immense expanse of acne getting treatment (5)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 20 April. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please note that until further notice entries should be clearly scanned or photographed and emailed (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk — the dictionary prize will not be available. We will revert to postal entries when we have emerged from the coronavirus situation. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.