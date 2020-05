The unclued lights are the four Labour MPs who stood for election as Labour’s leader to succeed Jeremy Corbyn: 11, 18/12, 28/16 and 36/41. The red squares reveal ANGELA RAYNER, the deputy leader.

First prize Sara MacIntosh, Darlington, Co. Durham

Runners-up Kevin Ward, Quorn, Leicestershire; Belinda Bridgen, London NW8