2456: So American

Unclued lights (five of two words) are of a kind, singly, three pairs and a trio.

Across

11 Ban on cats, dogs, etc about to be crushing (6, two words)

Down

13 Benign swelling of rib worried old woman (7)15 Almost flat out on a part of boxing ring (5)16 Titivate to run for Scotland in park (5)18 Adjusts holidays round Spain (6)19 Devastate teacher before period (6)20 Characteristics of a race: them, cycling (5)22 Vintage in drinking mug, I carp (7)28 Carnal love defiled old sacred text (7)30 Pretends an expression of surprise, opening text (5)31 Place in Ireland good, invariably ancient (6)35 Fully examine and express old teaching (7)38 Proper to inscribe name of an organ (5)39 Between themselves entire bottles finally drunk (7, two words)40 One infesting bed, not in good health (6)

1 Spoiling cuffs, soot makes slight blurring (9, two words)

2 Polish way of speaking for listeners is something metallic (8)3 Makes announcement favouring plaintiffs? (9)5 Type of recording free at dance (8, hyphened)6 Pet one’s trained in official residence (7, two words)7 Unfavourable, dropping ad jingle (5)8 In leader’s absence, fetches bands (5)9 Even smaller home in row (6)10 Milton’s gang, merciless, allowed no latitude (4)21 Frank’s superlative after holiday (9)23 Way of preparing dish given gold rating, surprisingly (8, two words)24 From old curse, died through climate change (8)25 Grand Aussie native twice seen in palm tree (8, hyphened)27 Find fault with what constituencies have (7)32 The facial disfigurement of Isaac Newton (4)33 Second team’s wages (5)34 Less money in America (5)36 Place tenant could be after (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 25 May. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please note that until further notice entries should be clearly scanned or photographed and emailed (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk — the dictionary prize will not be available. We will revert to postal entries when we have emerged from the coronavirus situation. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.