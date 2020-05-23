Doc
2458: Bardicarum
The unclued Across lights are of a kind, as are the associated Down ones.
Across
1 Friendship revealed by American Dream endlessly renewed (11)
7/40 Chubby girl’s crime? (6)
13 Harem guards regularly return fuchsias, as if gone astray (7)
15 Banker in Berlin spending a lot? (5)
16 Strips off for spa treatments (5)
18 Cove finding home to rent (5)
22 Old boat in Cambridge — one with a prickly pear (7)
27 Bloater cooked for Melbourne’s university (7, two words)
29 Skipper Joe’s ancestry (5)
30 Sets up small 12 in French art (6)
32 Lazar-house discharges tense old scout (5)
34 Impassioned male getting date wrong (6)
36 ITV’s political editor’s not finished the sauce (5)
37 Could be Florentine silver lace (5)
38 Dollar for endurance contest winner (7, two words)
40 See 7 Across
41 Pitch indicators ruined Kingston fur (11, two words)
Down
1 Where men are in ranks at start of game (10)
3 Works artistically again and rests (9)
4 Remove burden from rebuilding semi on island in old office setting (12)
5 Like Love Island on TV, one involved in property (7)
6 Training and support for horticulturists! (8)
7 Fixed rail by counter, it’s said (5)
9 Wheel fitting moulded from front sections of Chevrolet, Buick and Panhard (6, hyphened)
10 Leave out edge of lace on duvet (5)
12 Clergyman will destroy marble, reportedly (6)
14 Memory concerning money on a plate (12)
19 Pages wait on workers (10)
21 Wealthier gambler from France (9, two words)
23 Opponent of immigration attacked visitant (8)
25 Questions organisation’s leader during press review (6)
26 Once more mug up Orwell regularly, gaining merit (7)
28 Welby worried about active local legislation (6, hyphened)
31 Where some bathers, au naturel, relax(5)
