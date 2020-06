The word is TACK. In the order of the headwords in Chambers, except for the fifth, their meanings are indicated by: COURSE OF ACTION (1A), BITS (12), COMESTIBLES (16), ACUTE NOISE (33/24), LEASED TENEMENT (42) and DISTINCTIVE FLAVOUR (10/5). TACK in the tenth row was to be shaded. The title indicates the fifth headword’s meaning.

First prize Rhiannon Hales, Ilfracombe, Devon

Runners-up Jim Knox, Beaconsfield, Bucks; Jeff Walker, Whittingslow, Shropshire