2466: Gender bender

Clockwise round the grid from 11 run, in chronological order, the titles (7,7,7,9,2,8,2,10) of five works by an author whose original name was 25/40/5/16. Solvers must shade the two clued lights that give the author’s nom de plume. Twenty-five special clues contain a definition and a concealed letter mixture of the light. Elsewhere, ignore an accent.

Across

9 Tree beasts sun sautés (5)

10 Isle your aunt owns (5)

11 Janitor opening doors (5)

12 Vigorous shepherd half missing jazz (7, two words)

13 Rum patriarch shares (6, two words)

14 Needling drummer that’s nailing very loud clash (6)

20 Too tired to slalom (4)

21 Wear a space helmet (4)

22 Irish princess into drink alone in Paris (6)

24 Bream surpasses salmon (4)

27 Godiva’s got clothes! (5)

28 Miry chief washes kit (5)

29 Harrow reveals ability (4)

31 Girl from Norway roped by climber (6)

33 Drink chicken’s blood (4)

36 King daily on throne (4)

38 Trooper tests flag (5)

39 Gangster knocked dogmatic pair of G-men out (6)

43 Ailment Marie treated in Ukraine (7)

44 Lead RAF display unit (5)

45 All enraged men row (5)

46 Bread fair maid ate (5)

Down

1 Island has no airport (4)

2 Surgical probe in heart of Paul, Tim’s twin (7)

3 Hot geek undressed (4)

4 Jack tar misses sun (he works inside) (6)

6 Queen departs riding a capital chariot (8)

7 Can puritans strip? (5)

8 Vassal’s tenure not quite useful baron varied (6)

15 Applause Alec takes (5)

17 I love to lunch after one (6)

18 Tug HRH launched (4)

19 Guinea abandoned close to tree in canyon (6)

23 My mate hates spinach (5)

26 Handsome smooth me (4)

30 Side muscle Lear ricked (7)

32 Composer nips about in secret (6)

34 Rue wasting energy in permissive areas (6)

35 Orator in Colombia defending hitman? (6)

37 Trees in elmiest wood (5)

41 Psalm a monk sang (4)

42 Opening tawny port (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 3 August. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please note that until further notice entries should be clearly scanned or photographed and emailed (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk — the dictionary prize will not be available. We will revert to postal entries in due course. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.