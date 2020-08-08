2469: Breadth

Unclued lights are anagrams of Shakespearean characters. These lights are defined by surplus words in eight clues.

Across

1 Recreational areas exhibit special advantages (13, two words)9 Athletic blue bound by IOU? As if! (7, three words)11 Muddling along with me, my monkey and ape matter (7)14 How Wasps may be: Anglo-Saxon and rich (6)16 Ducks flap within NZ region (5)17 Unique sort of tyrant cycling (4)20 Wading birds are beginning to love large fresh bacon sandwiches (7)21 Country apparel rejected by short hind (7)24 Monkey jumps near portico (5)25 Heroic soprano against 75% of nutritive fish (5)30 Polish slattern produces cosh (7)31 The Spectator perhaps, with acceptable method of investigation (7)35 Section of column liveried lad fails to finish (4)36 Eighty Arne works broadcast again (5)37 Valiant male, one in Homer in retreat (6)39 Most empty machineguns may be here (7)40 Latin reassembled aged insect parts (7)41 Old musician from Spain visiting chaps in Germany (13)

Down

2 Capone loses face after bribing old fellow (5)3 Tense parrot soaring in Alpine district (5)4 Rhino no longer somewhere in Africa (6)5 I deny ruler snubbed monarch heading north (7)6 In America blessed pasty sustains temple (7)7 Benin houses grandee at great cost (6)10 On the right, one outstanding table! (10)13 Eminently set to music, a pair of lyrics (7)15 Eddy at party is comfortable (8, doubly hyphened)18 What may follow top hit by a pop wind duo (10)19 Jazz fans turning censor in musical direction (8)22 Hearse possibly bearing David’s body (7)26 Relatives like going round playing horns I tune (7)28 Type of vertebrate treated in a tome (7)29 Markets offering Israeli bread (and English) (6)30 Box of spinach with fish (6)32 Mendicants frequently group before climbing palm tree (5)33 Leader of England in cricket (5)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 24 August. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please note that until further notice entries should be clearly scanned or photographed and emailed (including just the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk — the dictionary prize will not be available. We will revert to postal entries at some point. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.