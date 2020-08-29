2472: All-inclusive

An 11-word quotation (in ODQ) reads clockwise around the perimeter from square 1. Other unclued lights are names of a kind. A final thematic name (5) associated with the source of the quotation must be highlighted in the completed grid.

Across

14 Incompetent person of great status (7)

Down

15 Rapidly put away card, not large one in pack (7, two words)16 Devils Gauguin cubistically captures (6)17 It may be instrumental in police work (4)19 Sibling eats spice, keeping one for discriminating types (8)21 Least imaginative rendition of stretti (7)22 Beastly remark, one that’s fine (4)23 Resorting to gaffes out of the public eye (8)27 European agreement after port wine (5)29 Wasted from cocktail of ten pills (8, hyphened)32 Earl with vintage material (4)33 Like some gems in mouth, mostly charming (7, hyphened)36 Soldier follows lover in dance (8)37 Bard’s perhaps bad English drink (4)41 Like Heather’s fine old papers (7)42 Cockney’s reportedly very cultural feature (7)43 Hip composer’s pen (6)

2 Lout I’m surprised turned acceptable (4)

3 Ambassador and the like penning Latin greeting (6)4 Baby bananas, regularly diverse bait for Aussie (7)5 Here, leaving Norway is fixed in advance (6)6 Scientist gets flogging (7)7 Such languages having nothing to do with ear (7)8 Coat and small jumper covered by an almondy snack (8)9 Extinct creature spiritual teachers beheaded (4)13 Birds in thick liquid that is aboard vessel (7)20 After new month, turned up gold moth (6)24 Member warning politician pocketing millions (8)25 Huge pair of birds caught (7)28 Finished without help, interrupted by Lord (7, two words)30 Essayist unhappy about letters from abroad (7)31 One aspect perhaps least like a snail (7)33 Indian caught in deluge letting up (6)34 American writer drinking doctor’s alcohol (5)35 After American leaves island, I had crustacean (6)38 Moroccan tree in two autonomous regions (4)40 Lounge that’s funny, as they say (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 14 September. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Entries should be photographed or scanned and emailed (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk. We will revert to postal entries at some point. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.