2474: Love me do

31 3 worked for the 43 of 21. The 43 of 34 got him for 24 35 and sent him to 28 (two words). He finally gave in to 15 (two words). Ignore three accents and one apostrophe.

Across

1 Fish barrel, a deep sound from it (8, two words)

Down

6 Gambling cartel admits Poles (6, two words)12 Headlight simpler to repair with man involved (10, two words)13 Captivated European by force almost (5)14 Forward in match? (7)16 Pretentious nobody can butt (7)20 Little bird beginning to eat at once (4)22 Letters: one from this valley comes first (7)23 Spring festival sacred for listeners (4)26 I’d back player of old instrument? I’m weakening (7)30 Heraldic lion is partial inspiration for history (4)36 Nothing deters mad physicist (7)38 Internet pest infernal enemy for mobile operators (10, two words)39 In denims regularly market vinegars (7)40 Poison in grain at first reduced (5)41 Elementary group satisfied everybody, so I’d recollected (10)42 Feel one can be a judo teacher (6)

2 Crustacean sends hippo mad (8)

4 On own initiative switching US parties, not broadcast (7)5 Fritter first-born once placed in empty basket (7)6 Round brook endless oysters (6)7 Below small island, male coley (6)8 Observe peace: no champion picked up weapons (5)9 As reporter, my envy about pool (13)10 Fly a kite in wet that steers badly (13, three words)11 Nominal leader’s policy exposed position (9, two words)17 Letter leased hospitality boxes (3)18 Left in place, having nothing in the world (5)19 Sport in which holder not even in the highest places (9)25 More opportune as one takes honey in apron to America (8)27 Aim to improve, having lost marks (3)29 Shelter during short trip; be out a long time? (7, two words)32 Helmets almost entirely in groups (6)33 Spots of colour collie developed (6)37 Believe in ship from landlocked country (5)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 28 September. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk. We will revert to postal entries eventually. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.