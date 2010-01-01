2475: Poem VI

Unclued lights are ten words taken from a poem quoted in ODQ. The poet’s name (two words) will appear diagonally in the completed grid and must be shaded.

Across

1 Raise a fuss about street urchins (8)

Down

11 Mercury, say, in the sky (7)12 Joanna shrinks following advance of insects (5)13 Musician’s fine whenever accompanying royalty (5)15 Bug and grub infesting section of plants (7)17 Conceivably producer of fine service tree (4)19 Drink last short (5)23 Room behind marble corridor (8)24 Old hat £100,000, it’s restored by feather-dresser (7)26 Nucleus of inert noble gas (6)28 Arab in search for head of family (6)30 Bit of headgear covering noted lawman guarding Sunshine State (7)38 Drop off withdrawn being outside animal park (6)39 Coloured socks for children (5)42 Constant oak bewitched a thousand very big, big birds (7)43 Lazy female sweeper (5)45 Poor Ian renovated vestibules (7)46 Colours of sandpiper Hank freed (4)47 Pair of equines belonging to liquidator (8)

1 Honest lad trained under aged fellow (6)

3 Surface of shifting dunes uncle no longer traverses (6)4 Tailed sardine knight clumsily guts (7)5 Sterility in ordinary spies (6)7 Hollow Leo scrunched tissue (6)8 Afternoon visiting ill wives and concubines (5)9 Corot painted Turner perhaps twisting part of mouth (9, two words)10 One wanting schooner in city hotspot (6)14 Trees changed if autumn (8)16 Fizzy drink some shake first (5)18 Lass has boot short of width (5)22 Implicitly red jam left inside steward’s room (9, two words)25 Musical term confused new alto (5)27 Direction of guard bearing right (5)29 Leading banks initially based in Grosvenor Square (7, two words)31 Suits mellow non-smoker wears (7)33 Welsh river obstructs second unknown creature (6, two words)34 Heartless adults forming gangs (6)35 Fellows hugging the retired deans (6)36 Pests forever mind traps (6)41 Fine noise from Alderney institute (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 5 October. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will revert to postal entries when things are normal again. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.