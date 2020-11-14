2483: In my soup

Unclued lights are defined by extra words in ten clues and are anagrams of ten of a kind. Elsewhere, ignore an apostrophe.

Across

9 Medic with hate for compound medication (4)

Down

12 Leper snubbed lethargic Arab (5)13 Mark is very into Islay’s liquor (5)14 A software user acquiring flash technology (5)16 Rugged harrier names ruthless smuggler (10, hyphened)18 No longer do crack pastor banned (5)23 Heartless Maurice disrupted fructification (6)26 Tiny daughter breeding fat hen? (4)29 Blade saboteur left about (5)30 Drinks from chaps, maiden refused (4)32 Brilliant surgeon forbidding tenor to die (6)33 LBJ, possibly in stirring motorcade, giving nothing away (8)39 Novice red with idealism indeed! (5)41 Very Scotch tanagers flying in: item in theatre-in-the-round? (10, two words)43 Police force from the East stands in square (5)44 Fans backing style of print (5)45 Waiting for Godot, perhaps a drink beforehand? (5)46 Ayrshire’s not yielding milk in old age (4)47 New herd roaming in German city fail to impress (10)

1 Wonderfully absurd pair free of formality? (9)

2 Topping number Georgian rock group burn to record afresh (5)3 Adult beetle atop climbing plant we love (7)4 Senior governor pinching bishop’s fruit (10)5 Discharge by beak in Australia accepted by sheila (6)7 Lager Ena spilt following powerful blast (8, two words)8 Month plant disease cut down bean plants (5)10 Caribou from somewhere in Saskatchewan (5)11 Kind dope starts to receive education (5)17 Divorcée half civilized spot in posh district (5)19 Muddled theologian obstructs festival (5)20 Slaughtering hectic shah is wrong (10)22 Declare yen is money (5)27 Turning inside out continually, alien is no mortal (8)35 Snakes, heading to the south, glide (5)36 Humble freeman in church with people in service close to Noel (5)37 Wretched insomniac almost blanking king (5)38 Thief concerning Hungarian parson (5)40 Miss Lambert is a rascal (5)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 30 November. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again one day. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.