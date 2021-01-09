2488: Clueless

The unclued lights (one of two words), when paired, have something in common.

Across

5 Fly eggs not at all good on head (6)

Down

9 Parasite, one not dead, by coincidence (10, two words)14 Stick one swears mildly by (3)16 A chant newly set Hebrew scripture (6)17 One worn by Virginia? Excellent (5)18 Squirted with water, prophet almost died (5)20 Medical specialist is in old sect (7)22 A way to travel, by bike? (7)24 Time for spy to be in captivity (7)26 Mechanism amplifying lesser volume a bit (5)28 Perplexed equine swallowing short nail (7, three words)32 Time to tuck into stew, part of a bender (7)34 In studio a bank clerk changes a pound for one (7)40 Make precious European first to draw in close (6)41 A short distance behind (3)43 Rick, Republican, arrested by monarchy (6)44 Write out the list of performers, all as usual? (8)

1 Chap about town treated in ambulance, not A&E (7)

2 Heads of airline very grateful after securing fuel (5)3 Equip an island for luxury brand (6)4 Jogger to teeter half-heartedly over (5)6 Diver caused mayhem at rear of deck (7, two words)7 A match broken off, one Catholic not needing sex (6)11 Not happy, relaxed at a foreign place (9)12 Greeting that involves a sort of trick (6, two words)19 Abjectly begged to see small wood and valley back to back (9)21 With grimace hanging support round lower (8)23 Dead in the bottom of river? Not before time (7)27 Shortly beginning to keep a minute: a folder may do it (7)29 Rascal has to run, admitting blunder (6)30 Soldier perhaps at French département looking at viewer (7)31 Joiner beginning to work on tree (6)33 It’s an energy drink? Yes and no (6)35 Past state of great pain (5)36 For the ears, drain a drop of medicine (5)37 Turning up, secures a bargain (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 25 January. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk –

the dictionary prize is not available. We will revert to postal entries when things are normal again. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.