2490: Arrangement

The unclued lights are all words of a kind arranged into anagrams (all are confirmed in Chambers: one is a proper noun and one is hyphened). The clued light which suggests this activity must be highlighted in the completed grid.

Across

6 Bush I see decaying the wrong way (6, hyphened)

Down

11 Money in Ghana, if travelling (7)13 Mass and area for hill (4)14 Maybe makes Roman litanies, as I composed (11)15 Arouse footballer with one run (6)17 Inventor overheard attractive woman (4)20 Number reserve seaside resort (4)25 Armadillo president gently turned over (4)26 Land with patio he and I set out (8)29 Entitles criminal to make himself at home (8, two words)31 Sin, losing face somewhere in church (4)32 Grasses about English conspirator (5)35 Small vessel’s outline (6)38 Like eagle’s head and wings (4)40 Article covered by kitemark (4)42 Reckless retailer from the east appointed (6)44 Flesh-eating fish catch crone by a lake (11)46 Portia’s friend, tucking into dinner, is sated (7)

1 Meat stew recipe for poor painter (6)

2 Commanders in a riot (4)3 Visitant upset defender of locals (8)4 Telling off, which catches some in school (7, two words)5 Evoke brief quote by priest (6)6 One tops cinema system (4)7 Places in east goddess tours (6)9 Poorly novelist rolling eyes (6)10 Drive out and criticise Masons (8)16 Tangles line during dances (6)19 Pans which may be on the house? (6)21 Secretary rapid to get office in church (6)27 In Spenser, 5 role aunt plays (8)30 Art of US leader turning a collar up (7)33 Join endless assault on Hungary (6)34 Day Boris essentially achieves enlightenment (6)35 Uncle welcomes revolutionary chief (6)36 Sour stuff the French put in jelly (6)37 One side in parts of cricket match dropping ball (5)41 Great new prince oddly rejected (4)43 Real Asian style, with a third off (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 8 February. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk. The dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again eventually. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.