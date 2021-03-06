2496: Depart Paddington

Clockwise round the grid from 3 run seven dramatis personae; unclued lights give anagrams of two more. The play’s title will appear in the completed grid and must be shaded. Ignore two apostrophes.

Across

8 Dauntless bishop stops teen dude dressing up (10)

9 Troy fell in this manner (4)10 Bury takes on Italian team (5)11 Out of condition horses bee passed (5)13 Wretched Scots urchin’s spoken with unionist (5)14 One cycling copper heads for Italian city (5)15 Acid hermit shuns society (6)20 Disciple named Toby (8)21 Once more painter captured swirling river (7)22 Course provided at college (4)25 Monarch entrances worker (7)26 Theatric Nobelist stays quiet to do dramatic pause (8)30 Shut up in a sea like starfish (6)32 Cobblers like more than one round (5)33 Lake surrounding singular wood (5)34 Chosen pig Ecuador imported (5)35 Fine lady led astray in Ireland (5)36 Bird out of place above (4)37 Drinks Smith concocted with cacao (10)

Down

1 Very large horse nibbled plant (5)

2 Thespian deranges individuals, women included (6)3 Nasty nut tear gas quells (6)4 Gate to 10 Lambeth Walk? (10)5 Breaks in fractured stirrup (7)6 Ease off describing hill in Arabia (5, two words)7 Loose female heartless kinsman Bill keeps (9)12 Battle plan initiated in greenhouse? (7)14 Senior soldier snarfs seafood (6)16 Limit drifting with cable of lead and iron? (10)18 Extraordinary linesman eats ordinary fruit (9)19 Batty prince sporting large headscarf (6)24 Numberless minicabs condemned in verse (7)27 Old man burning to take a walk (6)28 Authoress in with Shaw (6)29 Chief accountant visiting chairman’s place in China (5)31 American tree alongside European tree (5)

