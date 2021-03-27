2499: Entitled trio

The unclued lights, including three proper nouns (two of two words), consist of three groups of three words of a kind. Together, the three groups suggest a title; the author (seven letters) must be highlighted in the completed grid. Brewer confirms the thematic elements not in Chambers.

Across

1 It regulates pressure in pub with drunken toast (8)

Down

8 Formerly heartless German painter (4)13 A feature of religious buildings is long (6)15 Southern runners – they seem happy (7)17 After a little time, nothing’s dry (4)18 50” terrace (5)19 Idiot is eating a fruit (6)23 Hunters having time with rustler abroad (8)24 Indian shrew in his French shop (7)25 Scot’s intended annoyed to lose face (6)26 Native American queen given a hand (6)28 Most cuckoo birds are found here (7)30 One rich mat woven for a certain god (8)35 Rogues not dead from old diseases (5)36 Marshal competitors, but not all (4)39 The French spot an occupier (6)40 Vessels, many carrying no good snake (9)42 Malignant spirit has nothing unknown (4)

1 Veto including pilgrimage in Hindu song (6)

2 A key’s needed for rune (4)3 Ground filled with soldier’s kind of arch (6)4 Almost 39, right back gets support (7)5 Rotting vitiated an outer covering (10)7 Cloth dry and sharp for dresser (11, two words)8 Fiend in east again taking latitude (5)10 Abroad, you and that woman’s seats (6)14 Those arriving later sat in top trains (8)16 With flowing Nile coming up, getting in a row (11)20 Seat thus fixed by Greek character’s implement (10, two words)21 Once again lets free head of state (8)27 Weak step around a ruined place in Scotland (7)29 Composer: Rimsky-Korsakov by the sound of it (7)30 Host earl and pale novelist (6)31 Madagascan animal you caught in pit (6)32 Son swilling around great liqueur from Italy (6)33 Mix everything, only at the edges (5)37 You once, I see, agreed informally (4)

