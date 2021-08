As suggested by 11A, other unclued lights were all anagrams of ducks: 12A drake; 16A teal; 28A redhead; 31A smew; 39A widgeon; 40A poker; 10D scoter; 20D shoveller.

First prize Tom Shaw, Clevedon, Somerset

Runners-up Sebastian Robinson, Glasgow, John Pugh, Ely, Cardiff