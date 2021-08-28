2521: Leading question

Unclued lights can be arranged so that, preceded by ‘What is’, they form a question whose answer solvers must shade. Ignore a hyphen.

Across

1 Matlows flying from atelier on fire in hacienda (11, three words)

11 Fish swimming again around noon (6)

13 First son wrestles with eighth (7)

15 A punch followed by a little uppercut later (5)

17 Priest is protecting aged trees (6)

18 Science journal grandchild takes (5)

20 Heartless Brummie tarnished silvery stuff (6)

21 Absurdist philosopher backs into tree (5)

27 Georgia, twisted girl, getting hot in hell (7)

29 Poor Marvin lacks money for alloy (5)

30 Character cycling with Chinese American (6)

34 Drugs ring flies from Brazil (6)

36 Diego changes shape (5)

37 Enzedders I know are after Papuan bread (5)

38 Wet sunless corner where monarch hid (7, two words)

39 Fish, grandma catches 160 swimming (6)

41 Caff serving obscene simpleton (11, two words)

Down

1 Physicist’s heart fine hotel refreshed (10)

2 English buckets for dyes (8)

3 Former daily is my model (9, two words)

4 What cows from Italy chewed mint an idiot abandoned? (12)

5 One saving a tart for mummy (7)

6 Rodent outside had bananas in bin (8)

7 Item in bag (5)

8 Spain’s all but quiet month (4)

9 Month in UK tripping round Skye? (6)

12 African house – no lifts (6)

14 Bowdler’s deeds enlivened anti-sex group (12)

19 Ethnic lass plays rock (10)

21 Titfers of fellows in Jamaican music society (9)

23 Sewing in Steyning is very tiring (8)

24 Fellow lacking fourpence is out without a coat (8, two words)

25 Outstanding pundit mistaking alto for tenor (6)

26 Shellfish that’s supporting Amphitrite? (7)

33 Toiled in a trireme and fell out? (5)

35 Seabird seabirds upset (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 13 September. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point.