2522: A trifle

The unclued lights (one hyphened) have nothing in common.

Across

4 Author Henry’s daughter perhaps (not a son) making a bad slip (11)

11 Hard ball scores for Scots, English not coming back (9)

12 Guess sport returns after a month (5)

13 Frail oracle failing doesn’t bother me (11, four words)

18 Abstracts of one book colleague’s returned (7)

19 One issues glove, always as a protection (7)

22 In holy mountain, saint left me (6, two words)

23 Firmly maintain this month has claimed lives (6)

24 Surfeits of clubs and spades (5)

27 Time-traveller lost in undergrowth — not urgent (5, two words)

29 Cantonese boat people one featured in Japanese verse (6)

34 Charm woman, endlessly keen (7)

35 Marked a free German surrender (7)

38 Shortly stagger in animal enclosure (3)

40 Medicinal tree product may make Arab perkier (11, two words)

41 Now regret hearing state of Micronesia (5)

43 Going round in circles, I’m to make an economic analysis (11)

Down

1 Irritable, peeling easily? (11, hyphened)

2 Wait to receive a barbecued dish (5)

5 Lines on map, I cry, are short and square (7)

6 Flashy way to dress? (6)

7 On board ship, avoiding new outcrop (6)

8 Non-clerical position I found in one US conurbation and another (7)

10 Carer is unarmed in crisis (9)

16 City worker with less money to take on equipment (11)

17 New dean, say, at first not bound to be tolerant (11, three words)

20 Thaw is unpleasant: province not involved (9)

21 Conical pin in top half of violin (3)

25 Philosopher runs out of cupboard (5)

26 River channel sandy, without a delta (3)

28 At first red hot hatred that’s elemental (7)

30 Weapon, nothing hard to take from wealthy Breton (7)

32 Imagined mark rated incorrectly (6)

33 Aquatic mammal chap found close to island (6)

36 A hood inadequate for despatch-boat (5)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 20 September. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point.