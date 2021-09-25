2525: Prime Times

Elements of four symmetrically disposed unclued lights confirm the 5 Down. Enumerations indicate lengths of clues’ ‘full’ solutions.

Across

1 People are pruning every European tree (6)

6 Cook cut gooey rock cake (7)

11 Bishop leaving foundation unaltered (4, two words)

12 Skywriting? (9, two words)

14 Radical Left holds back boy (5)

15 Distort lower grades by class (6)

16 One very leggy girl weed picked up (9)

19 Obtain unlimited happiness (6)

21 Senseless how love ends (5)

22 Baby’s back, bound for Glasgow (4)

24 Harbours shelled on a key date (6)

25 Return right away for departure (6)

31 Ditch outcome of good joke? (4, hyphened)

33 Bill ducks ban (5)

34 Sustain successes, always on time (6)

35 Two birds bolt inside corny old location? (9, two words)

36 Extremely uneven revenue not split (6)

37 Active thrashing (5)

38 Cast to one side, here? (9, two words)

39 Hang object on end of strip (4)

40 Transmission system in platelet examined (7)

41 More than one person starts to delay golf (6)

Down

1 Bribed by film award — or not? (6)

2 Mechanical/electrical cycling record (11)

3 Without it, impolitic to reform London area (7)

4 Busy person, one soon penning English poem about British obsession (16, five words)

7 Firm to bite, e.g. bitter about depression (7, two words)

8 Cause doubt to remain — wretched ‘snip’ ensues (14, three words)

9 Grating unstarted Cantal over crackers (6)

10 Support for the highest members (7)

17 Tracked vehicles about to be clamped by pigs (7, hyphened)

18 Making unfit grannie run pup around (11)

20 Old court reached a good deal (7)

25 Commit violent nutters (7)

26 Alternate bar let out (7)

28 Exclude thus, cryptically so (7, two words)

29 Won back English girl, arising in service (7)

30 Rating exam to get away from trap (6)

32 Councils incline to stop plan? Not half (6)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 11 October. There are two runnersup prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk — the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point.