The unclued lights are towns on Gozo (go + zo are defined in the puzzle’s title). Apologies that this crossword was misnumbered when it was set. Entries for both ‘2535’ and ‘2538’ — and combinations thereof — were included when the winners were picked.

First prize Alan Connor, Kew

Runners-up Jeannie Chamberlain, Rushden, Northants; Neil Woolhouse, Woolley, Wakefield