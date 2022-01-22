2539: Wider

Six unclued lights (all real words) are the names of 35/26 minus one letter. The missing letters match those that will appear in the shaded squares.

Across

1 Take in fire shoe for small firefighter? (11, two words)

7 Titian’s comb (3)

11 Bum governor newspaper backed (6)

15 Evil spirit with heart of grotty sod (5)

16 Camorrist’s gold lace (5)

17 Last part of game to finish (6, two words)

18 Bard’s ashes left in peace (5)

20 Abhorring PT slack stepdame cancels (6)

21 Capuchin pressing for porticos (5)

27 Palest Greek broods beside Troy (7)

29 German menials in sandals (5)

30 Cyst entered round potato (6)

32 University nine abandoned from boredom (5)

36 TV star arrests Georgia (spy) (5)

37 Girl from Israel visiting meadow (5)

39 Vicious Latvian tailed prince (6)

40 Hunger for bread (3)

41 Falsely Siren nicely swims (11)

Down

1 Peter and legless Tony nick miners’ equipment (10, two words)

2 Oil giant developed printing method (8)

3 Straying herds Neal discusses again (9)

4 A river very clear with wavy sheen – it sparkles (12, two words)

5 Most foul fruit shocks (7)

7 Passage out of time provokes composer (5)

8 Service tax (4)

9 Unoriginal work about mess (6)

10 Ordinary flower deficient in two stipules round stem (5)

14 Ancient bod ran common nag ragged (12, two words, one hyphened)

19 Kittens probably go, put in one (10, two words)

21 Secret ale refreshed old villain (9)

23 Pound street with difficulty over in Welsh town (8)

24 Poet’s set about breaking bad steed (8)

25 Copper kitchen utensil (6)

28 Wesker plays transfix (6)

31 Yoga pose some rajas analysed (5)

33 Scottish town with new golf club there? (5)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 7 February. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point. Apologies that there may be a delay in sending out prizes at present.

Download a printable version here.