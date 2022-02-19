2543: Parts of speech

Unclued lights form a progressive set, plus the name of the speaker.

Across

1 Talk shortly about present-day veg (7, two words)

6 Secure trim accessory (7, two words)

11 Harp on about poor child (6)

12 Sun already, so? It’s a feature of India (7)

14 Welshman and Scotsman clash over nymph (5)

15 Console unknown author about chapter (5)

16 Delicate and light, keeping in time (6)

19 Chemical from Chile in unstable radon site (9, two words)

21 Embraces and fondles lasciviously (7)

24 From memory recalled dry poem that sends a message (9, two words)

30 Are out to take most of drink: little finally remains (9)

32 Subordinate joins navy in light meal (6)

33 Walk south with ugly dwarf (6)

35 Fascist leader arrests a European or two (5)

36 In sudden wind, I tilt (5)

37 I feel cold, not half, laid out on this? (7, two words)

38 Set aside extremely rare ring (6)

39 At start of lunch, approves fowl and noodles (7)

40 Like a relative, very countrified, with nothing in place of university (7)

Down

2 Hiding power of the ear and eye (5)

3 Prickly bush’s height in gale reduced (4)

5 Alpha male is about to leave friends (6)

6 Rocking motion not called for, ordered out of cell (8, three words)

7 Foreigner needs help back into lodging (6)

8 Seize criminal, fit case for flogging (10)

9 Place roughly covered in ointment (8)

10 Open ten envelopes containing chemical (7)

13 Shoal gets scraped clean, this having adhered? (8)

18 Attend plays and fail to cope (10, three words)

20 Make fun of detectives I back in law (8)

22 Wealthy traveller? Stone me! (9, hyphened)

23 Bird caught in drain (8)

26 Pastry rustled when cooked (7)

27 Valerian’s lobby receiving emails regularly (7, hyphened)

28 Mess up note horn holds (6)

34 Salesman round for recovery of goods (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 7 March. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point. Apologies that there may be a delay in sending out prizes at present.

Download a printable version here.