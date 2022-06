The unclued entries give the origins of elements 110-118 now named Darmstadtium, Roentgenium, Copernicium, Nihonium, Flerovium, Moscovium, Livermorium, Tennessine and Oganesson.

First prize Susan Edouard, Bexhill-on-Sea, E. Sussex

Runners-up Trevor Evans, Drulingen, France; Phillip Wickens, Faygate, Horsham, W. Sussex