The truth about the Cambridges’ anniversary video

Poor Harry and Meghan. Maligned for their gauche attempts at image control, the real problem was that they just weren’t as good at it as the cutesy Cambridges. Meghan could never tune her American antennae to airwaves that are more accustomed to the shipping forecast. Kate, on the other hand, knows her Henley Regatta from her Hurlingham Club and can deploy this home counties' caché to devastating effect. You don’t have to take an editor to the High Court if you can make his columnists purr.

In celebration of their tenth wedding anniversary, Wills and Kate have released a 40 second vignette of their painfully British existence. It’s all Barbour jackets, laughing children and windswept beaches. It is, in other words, a John Lewis nightmare.

Why can’t we just have a nice formal photo of the family together with the Queen? I want my royals distant and dispassionate.

It's unclear whether this video is supposed to be a holiday or just what the family gets up to on a standard Wednesday afternoon. If they are planning a holiday, real Brits jump on an EasyJet flight and pop over to the Algarve (pandemics permitting). But the Cambridge’s battalion of advisers don’t want you to think they’re anything other than a normal family — hence the impeccably PRed economy flight to Scotland in the same week Harry and Meghan were outed as guests on Elton John’s private jet. What could be less normal than a ‘leaked’ video appearing on the MailOnline of the Cambridges getting off a £73 flight? Frankly, I’ll take gross naivety over shoddy cynicism any day, even if the latter is clad in Brora knitwear.

So instead it’s jollies in orchards with the suspiciously giggly children overlaid with tinkly, faux-folk music (you’re half expecting Marcus Mumford to jump out from behind one of the apple trees, mandolin at the ready). The Land Rover in the background feels horribly like a prop designed to remind us of Prince Philip rather than just a car that happens to be parked in the background. I’d have far more sympathy for the Middleton-Windsors if they had included images of young Louis bawling his eyes out as Charlotte yanks on his hair, Kate yelling at William for giving George a swift slap around the ears for biting his sister.

I suppose this is it from now on. Next it’ll be William stuffing his face with stodgy chips on some Highland beach in an artfully planned show of understated Unionism. Or a cheeky snap of a gin and tonic in St Mawes after the kids have been put to bed. But this is the problem, it’s all designed to be personable but inoffensive. As if we’re meant to feel like they’re the nice, slightly posh couple from up the road rather than the soon-to-be sovereign. It’s ever so slightly manipulative.

No family spends the day perfectly frolicking about like that. The Cambridges' performance is arguably just as confected as anything Harry and Meghan said on Oprah’s sofa. And if there's one moral to be drawn from the H&M saga, it's that Wills and Kate should perhaps think twice before drifting down the path of puffed up self-promotion.