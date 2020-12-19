Luke McShane
A puzzling dozen - answers
1. Alexander Grischuk
2. Stephen King
3. Iepe Rubingh
4. Shohreh Bayat
5. Ding Liren vs Magnus Carlsen
6. White plays 1 Bd2, 2 Ba5, 3 b4. Regardless of Black’s moves, the result is a draw by stalemate
7. The Bongcloud (Attack)
8. Agadmator
9. The Complete Chess Swindler, by David Smerdon
10. Irina Krush
11. Ennio Morricone
12. 1 Qe4!! Now 1…dxe4 2 Bxc4#; 1…d4 2 Bxc4#; 1… Rxe4 2 Nc5#; 1…Rc3 Nd4#. Black moves with Rg4 or the f5 pawn are met in mirrored fashion.