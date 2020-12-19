  1. Magazine: 19 December 2020
Luke McShane

A puzzling dozen - answers

1. Alexander Grischuk

2. Stephen King

3. Iepe Rubingh

4. Shohreh Bayat

5. Ding Liren vs Magnus Carlsen

6. White plays 1 Bd2, 2 Ba5, 3 b4. Regardless of Black’s moves, the result is a draw by stalemate

7. The Bongcloud (Attack)

8. Agadmator

9. The Complete Chess Swindler, by David Smerdon

10. Irina Krush

11. Ennio Morricone

12. 1 Qe4!! Now 1…dxe4 2 Bxc4#; 1…d4 2 Bxc4#; 1… Rxe4 2 Nc5#; 1…Rc3 Nd4#. Black moves with Rg4 or the f5 pawn are met in mirrored fashion.

