1. Alexander Grischuk

2. Stephen King3. Iepe Rubingh4. Shohreh Bayat5. Ding Liren vs Magnus Carlsen6. White plays 1 Bd2, 2 Ba5, 3 b4. Regardless of Black’s moves, the result is a draw by stalemate7. The Bongcloud (Attack)8. Agadmator9. The Complete Chess Swindler, by David Smerdon10. Irina Krush11. Ennio Morricone12. 1 Qe4!! Now 1…dxe4 2 Bxc4#; 1…d4 2 Bxc4#; 1… Rxe4 2 Nc5#; 1…Rc3 Nd4#. Black moves with Rg4 or the f5 pawn are met in mirrored fashion.