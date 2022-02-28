All change at Mail towers

As war between Ukraine and Russia continues to rage, closer to home a very different conflict has been playing out at Daily Mail HQ over on High Street Kensington. Mr S has chronicled the recent comings and goings in the hallowed halls of Northcliffe House, as Paul Dacre, Geordie Greig and Martin Clarke have all found themselves in and out of the building's revolving doors since November. Now another bigwig has joined the list of those exiting the Mail group: Mail+ editor Gordon Thomson, who is departing after three years.

The Mail+ project, which has been referred to internally as the 'baby' of owner Lord Rothermere, was launched to much fanfare in 2019. It is a bulletin-based digital service and offers video content in the form of shows like Palace Confidential and the Michael Crick Report. A glowing write-up from ambitious BBC media editor Amol Rajan made much of its promise to mobilise 'big names' and dubbed it 'the most significant new iteration of its journalism since the launch' of Mail Online. But while the latter has achieved huge commercial success, Mail+ has struggled to replicate that, despite the personal involvement of Rothermere's son Vere Harmsworth, the 27-year-old heir apparent.

Steerpike understands that while staff gossip about the service being 'canned' are overblown, an overhaul is definitely in the works. Deputy Editor Ailsa Leslie will assume Thomson's responsibilities following his departure, while a strategic review could involve potential staff cuts. Already some have been told they will be re-assigned elsewhere within the company while a pivot away from video is mooted too.

What next for Middle England's favoured media outlet?