All these lockdown puppies come at a price

Before lockdown we got a two-month-old cockapoo. We called her Ziggy, like so many dogs these days. We didn’t insure her, even though she cost £1,250. My last dog, Coco, changed hands for a grubby £20 note at a farm gate on Exmoor. I didn’t bother with insurance and she never had a day’s illness or accident, apart from the time her tail temporarily went crook after swimming in the icy Exe. I thought I would do pay-as-you-go for her replacement.

What a fool I was. In June I ran Ziggy over — or as I sobbed to my wailing grown-up children: ‘She ran under the wheels of my car!’ Broken pelvis. No action required except for four weeks of crate rest — but the X-rays, treatment and overnight stay at the vet in Minehead came to more than £800.

Then, at the end of September, she threw up a peach stone and stopped eating. I was in Greece and my daughter Milly was looking after Ziggy in Mile End. She WhatsApped me a picture of the vomit.

Video-calls followed between Mile End and Athens. Ziggy was draped on the sofa like some canine Chatterton. She carried on being nil by mouth — refusing even water squeezed from a flannel into her clamped jaws — for two more days.

‘The news is not good,’ my daughter told us on day three as I sat at a rooftop restaurant, gazing at my iPhone screen instead of the floodlit Parthenon. ‘I’ve taken her to the vet and they’ve sent me to an animal hospital in Wanstead. She’s had X-rays and another peach stone’s blocking her intestine. They have to operate tonight.’

I grimly wired over several thousand pounds. The itemised bill stretched to three pages. The biggest item was ‘enterotomy, dog’, but the general anaesthetic was £200 and the catheterisation and whatnot all mounted up, so in the end it cost £2,500 to remove one soft fruit hard pit from a small dog’s tummy.

Are we all being sold a pup when it comes to pet care? You either pay as you go or buy insurance. Going on my two quotes for lifetime cover for a seven-month-old, the latter is around £50 a month with a £120 excess.

There remain a very few charitable animal hospitals nationwide that will treat the pets of owners on benefits for little or nothing. But during the pandemic these closed to ‘new registrations’, and last month the RSPCA Putney Animal Hospital, which treated 7,000 animals including badgers and foxes last year, shut after 100 years.

During lockdown, as the NHS became an almost Covid-only service (last week we learnt that up to a million women missed their breast cancer screening), the private treatment of our pets and animals carried on much as normal, but only for those with cash to splash. As the economy goes off a cliff, I worry about the consequences for those who keep or own or farm animals. The number of animals being cared for by the RSPCA rose from 1,500 to 5,600 between March and June alone. Reports of abandoned pets are soaring; distress calls to the RSPCA multiplying.

Dermot Murphy, head of the RSPCA’s animal rescue teams, said lockdown puppies were ‘a source of comfort and support’ but warned that as people return to work, go on holidays or struggle financially he expects ‘a massive surge of animal abandonments’.

I hope he’s wrong, but I fear he’s not. There is no market mechanism to keep any sort of lid on fees. Vets have us over a barrel not just because of this, but because they know that we love our pets as much as, if not more than, human members of our families. It has become normal to give our ‘fur babies’ (awful phrase) Christian names rather than Rex or Fido. The most popular names for dogs this year were Bella and Max.

As soon as I tell a fellow pet owner about Ziggy’s op, they trump me. A friend on Exmoor had to remove a champagne cork from Buddy, his three-year-old cockapoo, at the cost of several thousand pounds. ‘Please don’t use my name in your piece,’ he begged me. ‘It’s too embarrassing — like a laceration from opening a tin of foie gras.’

My hairdresser Kelly groaned as I told her about Ziggy during my blow-dry. It had just cost her £300 to have a nail removed from her dog’s claw, she told me, and every three days, she has to have the paw dressed at a charge of £80 each time. ‘At the end of the day,’ she said over the roar of the hairdryer, ‘they know we’re going to pay.’

Pupdate! Ziggy has a six-inch pink raised scar on her belly, but is set to make a full recovery. We have started calling her ‘Pussycat’ as she has already lost two of her nine lives. If she carries on like this I will have to sell the house to be able to afford not my own care, nor my husband’s — but the dog’s.