BBC media editor apologises for ‘unforgivable’ blunder

BBC media editor apologises for 'unforgivable' blunder
Another day, another BBC apology. But Mr S isn't convinced this one is actually needed. The BBC's new boss was announced this morning and it fell to the corporation's media editor Amol Rajan to fill in viewers about who Tim Davie is. Rajan explained Davie had a 'hellishly, hellishly difficult job' in manning the ship over the next few years. All for £575,000 a year. Poor Tim. 

Rajan then told viewers that Davie was privately educated. But after coming off air, an urgent clarification was issued:

Mr S wonders whether pointing out, correctly, that someone went to a private school really is 'unforgivable'...

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

