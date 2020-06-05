BBC media editor apologises for ‘unforgivable’ blunder

Another day, another BBC apology. But Mr S isn't convinced this one is actually needed. The BBC's new boss was announced this morning and it fell to the corporation's media editor Amol Rajan to fill in viewers about who Tim Davie is. Rajan explained Davie had a 'hellishly, hellishly difficult job' in manning the ship over the next few years. All for £575,000 a year. Poor Tim.

Rajan then told viewers that Davie was privately educated. But after coming off air, an urgent clarification was issued:

Just made a big mistake on @BBCNews which I regret. I said Tim Davie was privately educated at Whitgift. True - but he won a scholarship, and was the first in his family to go to university. Given how much of my life is spent working on social mobility, that's unforgivable. Sorry June 5, 2020

Mr S wonders whether pointing out, correctly, that someone went to a private school really is 'unforgivable'...