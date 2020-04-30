Coffee House
Coffee House

Steerpike

Another EU bailout? ‘No, no, no!’

Another EU bailout? 'No, no, no!'
Photo by BART MAAT/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
Text settings
Comments

While most of us have been hunkering down at home, Brussels big wigs have been trying to thrash out of a rescue package for the hardest hit member states – with the southern Eurozone countries desperate to get their hands on emergency Euros. 

As ever, the Netherlands and Germany have resisted throwing taxpayers' cash at their Mediterranean cousins. While the bloc has managed to agree a half a trillion Euro bailout package, Spanish and Italian politicians want to see greater support. 

They will not be cheered, then, to see Dutch PM Mark Rutte's most recent chat with a voter. The worker implored him: 'Please, do not give the Italians and Spanish the money.'

'No, no, no,' came the reply, complete with jolly looking thumbs up. So much for European solidarity... 

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

Comments
Topics in this articleInternational

Choose your favourite Spectator cover and and you could win a signed illustration from Michael Heath

Browse the covers

Commercial
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Commercial
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe