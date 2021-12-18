Simon Drew
Answers to Spot the Book Title 2021
1. Nicholas Nickleby by Charles Dickens
2. The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame
3. The Golden Bowl by Henry James
4. The Pursuit of Love by Nancy Mitford
5. From Here to Eternity by James Jones
6. I, Claudius by Robert Graves
7. The Sun Also Rises by Ernest Hemingway
8. Frankenstein by Mary Shelley
9. Nineteen Eighty-Four by George Orwell
10. Ulysses by James Joyce
11. A Farewell to Arms by Ernest Hemingway
12. The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas