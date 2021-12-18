  1. Magazine: 18 December 2021
Simon Drew

Answers to Spot the Book Title 2021

1. Nicholas Nickleby by Charles Dickens

2. The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame

3. The Golden Bowl by Henry James

4. The Pursuit of Love by Nancy Mitford

5. From Here to Eternity by James Jones

6. I, Claudius by Robert Graves

7. The Sun Also Rises by Ernest Hemingway

8. Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

9. Nineteen Eighty-Four by George Orwell

10. Ulysses by James Joyce

11. A Farewell to Arms by Ernest Hemingway

12. The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas

