The Spectator
Are the Winter Olympics suffering the effects of climate change?
No snow
The pistes are covered with artificial snow and the hillsides are bare. Are the Winter Olympics a victim of climate change?
— Skiing events at the games are at Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, north-west of central Beijing. Both have arid climates where a remarkable proportion of rain falls in the summer. Yanqing averages just 10mm of rain between December and February, Zhangjiakou just 11mm. London averages 160mm in the same months. Temperatures in the Chinese resorts have been well below freezing this week. The real snow has not melted — it never fell in the first place.
Source: meteoblue.com
Jab done
What was your risk of dying of Covid, vaccinated or unvaccinated, between July and December last year? Units are deaths per 100,000 person-years and compared people who had received a second dose with those who have not had a first dose. Includes only deaths involving Covid-19.
After 2nd dose | Unvaccinated
18-39 | 2 | 12
40-49 | 8 | 63
50-59 | 21 | 205
60-69 | 64 | 500
70-79 | 180 | 1,009
80-89 | 510 | 2,468
90+ | 1,167 | 3,237
Source: ONS
Staying civil
Which government departments have the greatest number of senior civil servants?
Cabinet Office 950
Foreign and Commonwealth Office 550
HMRC 470
Public Health England (now defunct) 410
Ministry of Defence 290
Home Office 280
Department of Health and Social Care 260
Department for Work and Pensions 230
Department for Education 220
Defra 210
Department for Transport 200
Ancient pubs
Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, outside St Albans, claimed to be the oldest surviving pub in England, closed after failing to recover from the pandemic. Some others which make the same claim: Old Ferry Boat Inn, Holywell, Cambridgeshire, claimed to date from 560 ad; Porch House, Stow-on-the-Wold, Gloucestershire, 947; Bingley Arms, Bardsey, West Yorkshire, 953; Royal Standard of England, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire (claims to be in Domesday Book, 1086, under a different name); Ye Olde Trip to Jerusalem, Nottingham, 1189.