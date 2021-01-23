The Spectator
Are there any mountains left unclimbed?
Bad service
Economic growth fell by 2.6% in November, the month of the second lockdown, compared with falls of 7.3% in March and 18.8% in April. The pandemic has achieved what has eluded recent governments, in rebalancing the economy away from services. Since February:
— Services have contracted 9.9%
The most affected sectors of the service economy were:
— Hair and beauty: 24.4% of businesses reported zero turnover
Source: ONS
Unclimbed peaks
A team of Sherpas made the first winter ascent of K2, the world’s second-highest mountain. Are there any mountains left to climb?
— Gangkhar Puensum, a 24,836ft peak in Bhutan, remains unclimbed. Bhutan banned attempts to reach its summit in 1994, for religious reasons.
Life’s a beach
The Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, suggested it was too early to book a holiday. What percentage of the UK population take holidays (figures for 2018)?
UK and abroad 43%
Source: Abta
Shots in the dark
Israel has vaccinated a higher percentage of its population against Covid than any other country. But have cases yet fallen?
— By 3 January, it had vaccinated 11.5% of its population (22.3% by 15 January).
Source: BBC/Worldometers