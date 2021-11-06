The Spectator
Are there more over-seventies or twenty-somethings behind the wheel?
Another minute
Addressing COP26 in Glasgow, the Prime Minister claimed it was ‘one minute to midnight’ in the fight against climate change. How many warnings have we had?
— ‘We have a small window of time in which we can plant the seeds of change, and that is the next five years’ James Leape, WWF international director-general, 2007
— ‘Our planet has reached a point of crisis and we have only seven years before we lose the levers of control’ Prince Charles, Copenhagen climate summit, 2009
— Our ‘last chance to avert dangerous climate change’ Earth League, 2015
— ‘We have 12 years to limit climate change catastrophe, warns UN’ Guardian, 2018
A changing climate
How have our attitudes towards climate change evolved over the past decade?
Very or fairly concerned
2012 65%
2013 66%
2014 68%
2015 66%
2016 70%
2017 71%
2018 74%
2019 80%
2020 76%
Not very or not at all concerned
2012 35%
2013 33%
2014 31%
2015 33%
2016 29%
2017 27%
2018 23%
2019 19%
2020 22%
Source: BEIS
The use of land
Has leaving the Common Agricultural Policy changed land use in the English countryside? Thousands of hectares
2016
Total agricultural land 9,520
Rough grazing 399
Arable crops 3,857
Cereals 2,617
Oilseeds 571
Potatoes 104
Horticulture 136
Permanent grassland 3,760
Woodland 370
Outdoor pigs 10
Farmland left unfarmed 143
2021
Total agricultural land 9,374
Rough grazing 399
Arable crops 3,746
Cereals 2,692
Oilseeds 313
Potatoes 103
Horticulture 131
Permanent grassland 3,558
Woodland 382
Outdoor pigs 12
Farmland left unfarmed 160
Source: Defra
Behind the wheel
The Queen was spotted driving in Windsor Great Park. The percentage of over-seventies with a driving licence has been rising, with a huge increase last year.
1975/76 15%
1991 32%
2000 40%
2010 57%
2019 67%
2020 77%
More over-seventies now hold a driving licence than 21- to 29-year-olds (72%)
Source: Department for Transport