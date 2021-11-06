Are there more over-seventies or twenty-somethings behind the wheel?

Another minute

Addressing COP26 in Glasgow, the Prime Minister claimed it was ‘one minute to midnight’ in the fight against climate change. How many warnings have we had?

— ‘We have a small window of time in which we can plant the seeds of change, and that is the next five years’ James Leape, WWF international director-general, 2007

— ‘Our planet has reached a point of crisis and we have only seven years before we lose the levers of control’ Prince Charles, Copenhagen climate summit, 2009

— Our ‘last chance to avert dangerous climate change’ Earth League, 2015

— ‘We have 12 years to limit climate change catastrophe, warns UN’ Guardian, 2018

A changing climate

How have our attitudes towards climate change evolved over the past decade?

Very or fairly concerned

2012 65%

2013 66%

2014 68%

2015 66%

2016 70%

2017 71%

2018 74%

2019 80%

2020 76%

Not very or not at all concerned

2012 35%

2013 33%

2014 31%

2015 33%

2016 29%

2017 27%

2018 23%

2019 19%

2020 22%

Source: BEIS

The use of land

Has leaving the Common Agricultural Policy changed land use in the English countryside? Thousands of hectares

2016

Total agricultural land 9,520

Rough grazing 399

Arable crops 3,857

Cereals 2,617

Oilseeds 571

Potatoes 104

Horticulture 136

Permanent grassland 3,760

Woodland 370

Outdoor pigs 10

Farmland left unfarmed 143

2021

Total agricultural land 9,374

Rough grazing 399

Arable crops 3,746

Cereals 2,692

Oilseeds 313

Potatoes 103

Horticulture 131

Permanent grassland 3,558

Woodland 382

Outdoor pigs 12

Farmland left unfarmed 160

Source: Defra

Behind the wheel

The Queen was spotted driving in Windsor Great Park. The percentage of over-seventies with a driving licence has been rising, with a huge increase last year.

1975/76 15%

1991 32%

2000 40%

2010 57%

2019 67%

2020 77%

More over-seventies now hold a driving licence than 21- to 29-year-olds (72%)

Source: Department for Transport