The Spectator
Are tsunamis becoming more deadly?
Stumped again
Were England always so hopeless playing Australia at cricket? Since the first match in 1877 there have been 72 series between England and Australia. Australia have a narrow advantage of 34 series wins against 32 to England, with six draws. But measured on individual matches, Australia have a far bigger lead, with 150 victories against England’s 110, with 96 draws.
Licence to bill
How many households have TV licences?
2011/12 25,226,070
2012/13 25,338,330
2013/14 25,419,300
2014/15 25,507,730
2015/16 25,558,190
2016/17 25,826,120
2017/18 25,836,500
2018/19 25,752,560
2019/20 25,527,840
2020/21 24,837,260
Source: TV Licensing
Lethal wave
Are tsunamis becoming more deadly? Since 1900, 23 tsunamis have been estimated to have had death tolls of more than 100, with the Indian Ocean tsunami of Boxing Day 2004 by far the most deadly, killing some 230,000. That was followed by a tsunami in Messina, Italy, in 1908 which killed 123,000 and the 2011 tsunami in Japan, which killed 18,500. The fatal tsunamis are distributed by decade as follows:
1900s 1
1910s 0
1920s 0
1930s 1
1940s 4
1950s 1
1960s 2
1970s 2
1980s 1
1990s 5
2000s 3
2010s 3
Source: worldatlas.com
Thinking the worst
On 17 December 2021, Sage predicted that in the event of the government taking no further action than its ‘Plan B’ measures there would be a minimum peak of 3,000 hospitalisations per day at some point this month. Deaths would peak in the range of 600 to 6,000. What is the reality? The highest number of hospitalisations reported so far is 2,604 on 29 December. The highest number of deaths reported on one day so far is 398 on 12 January. The highest number of deaths which actually occurred on any single day was 243 on 9 January.