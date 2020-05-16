Authors making sneaky appearances in their own novels

In Competition No. 3148 you were asked to imagine what the result might have been had a well-known writer slipped a self-portrait into a scene from one of their works.

The challenge was inspired by artists who insert a sneaky selfie into their paintings, a well-known example of which is Velazquez’s ‘Las Meninas’. But authors have done it too: Douglas Coupland made an appearance in his 2006 novel jPod and Barry Baldwin tells me that Malcolm Bradbury smuggled himself into The History Man.

There were creditable Hemingway cameos courtesy of Christopher Linforth, J.E. Tomlin, and The Parson, and I enjoyed J.C.H. Mounsey’s sketch of self-confessed misanthrope Evelyn Waugh, and Martyn Hurst’s of the rather less self-aware Jeffrey Archer. The brightest and the best appear below and earn themselves £30 each.

“ He, Cromwell, expertly appraises this Hilary, Taleteller of Glossop. Throughout the interview, she squints at one document, etches another, the latter doubtless a tale to distract England from this season of plague. In conversation she exhibits the enthusiasm men often dismiss as eccentricity but he, Cromwell, commits no such error. If she gives excessive credence to supernatural subjects, it is only the mark of her calling. Yet her knowledge of court intrigue unsettles, rich in detail as the account books of the Great Wardrobe and salacious as Austin Friars gossip. She must, he reasons, commune with a network of spies astute as his own. Her more fanciful stories, of rebellions in France or the assassination of some Grantham thatcher unknown even to him, he dismisses. He is here on Henry’s orders. ‘Put a stop to her slanderous wuffle.’ He does, though not before hearing all and slyly appropriating her papers.

“ Bobbi and I were discussing whether monogamy was a prefabricated cultural dynamic designed to perpetuate patriarchal hegemony, when Sally appeared. I’m not interrupting anything, am I? Not at all, I replied. Are you sure? Sally asked. I’ll go if you like. I feel you want me to leave, that I’m not welcome. I told her I felt she was being oversensitive, even paranoid. I’m sorry, she said, but I’m finding you kind of hostile lately. Nonsense I said. I told her I felt she’d watched too many 50-part TV dramas and was projecting her insecurities. She looked at me for 20 minutes while music played, then walked out. Later I felt bad, that maybe I’d hurt her feelings. I apologised. Sometimes I feel like I’m not sure what I’m feeling about how I feel, I said. I want you to stay. It’s fine, she said. I’ll go if you like…

“ On the way downtown I stopped at a bar and had a couple of double Scotches. They didn’t do me any good. Marlowe wins again, nobody appreciates him, boo-hoo. I looked around. It was a refuge for nighthawks looking to drown loneliness at the bottom of a glass. A redhead whose promise was a cheap night and a clinical appointment. A collar-and-tie gent with big round eyeglasses like an alcoholic owl. A collection of loose ends.

“ ‘Estella, take him down. Let him have something to eat, and let him roam and look about him while he eats. Go, Pip.’

“ ‘Writers,’ I remarked, ‘can be rummy coves. Long-haired and all that.’

No. 3151: home truths

Lockdown has been an opportunity to tackle those niggling DIY tasks. You are invited to imagine famous authors reflecting on their struggles with putting up shelves/repairing paint scuffs/bleeding radiators… Please email up to 16 lines/150 words to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 27 May. NB. We are unable to accept postal entries for the time being.