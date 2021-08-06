Bath buns: just the right amount of sweetness

I am always slightly nervous about presenting recipes which are distinctly regional: locals tend to be fiercely defensive, proprietary even. about how their particular delicacy should be made and enjoyed. Devon and Cornwall have long been engaged in a battle as to whether cream or jam comes first on their otherwise very similar scones (personally, if you’re offering me a freshly made scone, loaded up with delicious things, I have absolutely no interest in the order of their piling), and the Cornish are so protective of their eponymous pasty, that they campaigned for years for it to receive Protected Geographical Indication, meaning that it must be manufactured in Cornwall. I dread the thought of angering an entire region with a recipe – but when it comes to Bath buns, it’s even more dicey.

The Bath bun has been enjoyed in the city of Bath for over 300 years – the first reference to it comes from none other than Jane Austen, who wrote to her sister Cassandra in 1801 to say that, if Cassandra would not be joining her, she would eat as many Bath buns as possible: ‘there is no place here or hereabouts that I shall want to be staying at, and though, to be sure, the keep of two will be more than of one, I will endeavour to make the difference less by disordering my stomach with Bath buns.’

But 300 years later, controversy remains as to what a Bath bun is: it’s thought that in the late 17th century, a Huguenot refugee called Solange Luyon came to Bath and began baking buns. She, and the buns, became known as Sally Luns (immortalised in Charles Dickens’ novella The Chimes). According to Sally Lunn’s tearoom, which is in the original building where Solange or Sally baked her buns, the buns should be the (toasted) base of sweet and savoury dishes, topped with Welsh Rarebit, served alongside boeuf bourguignon or coated with lemon curd.

At the Great Exhibition in 1851, the Bath bun was mass produced and over the five and a half months of the exhibition, 943,691 buns were consumed. This ‘London’ bath bun was apparently sweeter and smaller than those previously made, but has perhaps become the better known.

Here, I face the wrath of both camps, and take inspiration from the original, not terribly sweet brioche-based bun, the caraway seeds that were subsequently added, and paint the whole thing with the more modern sugar syrup and nibbed sugar.

The base of the bun is essentially a brioche: very butter heavy, and additionally enriched with whole milk and only a little sugar. The butter gives it a soft, dense crumb; the caraway an old fashioned anise flavour, faintly peppery and bittersweet; and the sugar topping brings just the right amount of sweetness to the bun. When caraway was added to the buns in the 18th century, it came in the form of comfits, where the caraway seeds are individually candied. Candidly speaking, candying is an extraordinary faff, especially when you’re dealing with something the size of a small grain of rice. So like others before me, I have instead distributed caraway seeds throughout the bun dough, and decorated the tops of the buns with a sweet glaze and crushed sugar lumps or pearl sugar,

Bath buns

Makes: 10 buns

Takes: 30 minutes, plus proving time

Bakes: 25 minutes

185ml whole milk

500g strong white bread flour

200g butter

7g instant yeast

30g granulated sugar

½ teaspoon fine salt

1 tbsp caraway seeds

1 egg, beaten, to glaze

40g caster sugar

20ml water

2 tablespoons pearl sugar, or 3 crushed sugar lumps