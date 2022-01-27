BBC advertise for new Laura K

Roll up, roll up: the biggest prize in political journalism is up for grabs. Laura Kuenssberg is stepping down as BBC political editor after more than six-and-a-half years, which means a bun fight over who gets to replace her. Highly-rated internal candidates include Jon Sopel and Alex Forsyth, after the favourite, Kuenssberg's deputy Vicki Young, ruled herself out of the race. The job advert went live six hours ago so Mr S has been taking a dive into what the corporation wants from its political editor in 2022.

Scoop-getting is clearly top of the bill, with the Beeb demanding 'a strong track record of breaking stories first' and 'an extensive contacts book at the most senior level of government.' The main focus of the role is apparently to 'break the best political stories from Westminster and around the UK' – a job no doubt made easier by the successful candidate possessing 'the highest level of editorial judgment under pressure.'

Given Laura K has interviewed all sorts of weird and wonderful politicians across the spectrum, it's no surprise that her bosses want her successor to also be someone who has 'effective working relationships with a range of people.' The lucky man or woman is also expected to be 'a role model in encouraging team working' who will 'seek ways to increase diversity within the team.'

And as well as the obligatory 'commitment to diversity and inclusion in all aspects of work' and understanding 'how individual differences can benefit the BBC' one eye-catching requirement is 'experience of the devolved institutions' alongside a 'deep knowledge of the Brexit process.' Does the corporation have anyone particular in mind?

Mr S wishes all candidates the best of luck, ahead of the deadline close in a fortnight's time.