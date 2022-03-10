BBC political editor race narrows to final four

Laura Kuenssberg leaves her post at the end of this month, with the incumbent BBC political editor receiving a suitable send-off from her female lobby colleagues last night. After nearly seven years in the post, Kuenssberg will step down from the biggest job in political journalism on 31 March. But can anyone fill her shoes?

Efforts to replace her thus far have resembled something like Wacky Races as candidate after candidate has cleared the pitch – whether by personal volition or the BBC powers that be. Early favourite Vicki Young declined to put herself forward while Yorkshireman Chris Mason opted to keep his Any Questions? slot. Paul Brand and Beth Rigby are now presenting new flagship shows on their rival channels ITV and Sky, with Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis defecting from the Beeb to LBC.

Having been forced to extend the deadline and open it up to external candidates, Mr S hears that, at last, the applicants have been whittled down to a final four – names rumoured to be on it include the favourite Anushka Asthana of ITV and Alex Forsyth, the only internal BBC candidate still in the running. The first round of interviews were held at the end of February.

Of course, the pol ed race is just one headache for the embattled corporation. A wave of defections means a veritable smorgasbord of top posts are up for grabs including Newsnight and the Andrew Marr show on Sundays. Steerpike understands stand-in Sophie Raworth has impressed BBC bosses in recent weeks but that Kuenssberg remains the favourite to replace Marr.

Good to see the new pol ed generating headlines for their lobby colleagues – before they’ve even started in the role…