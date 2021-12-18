Ben Wallace: Britain is ‘highly unlikely’ to send troops to Ukraine

Russia is readying for an invasion of Ukraine. Kiev says that 100,000 Russian troops have now amassed at their eastern border, and the CIA thinks that Putin could have 175,000 soldiers stationed for an offensive by the end of January.

If conflict comes, it now seems certain that Ukraine will be fighting alone. Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, told Andrew Neil on Spectator TV this week that it is ‘highly unlikely’ that Britain will send troops to defend the country.

The Defence Secretary said:

“ ‘It’s a fact it’s not a member of Nato, so it is highly unlikely that anyone is going to send troops into Ukraine to challenge Russia… We shouldn’t kid people on that we would.’

A fortnight ago, President Biden said sending US troops to defend Ukraine was ‘not on the table.’ Britain has now followed America’s lead.

Previously, Wallace had been ambiguous about Britain’s position when it came to Ukraine, saying only that we could deploy ‘defence capabilities’ against Putin. Now we know the limits of the West’s support for Ukraine. If troops have been ruled out, weapons sales are our strongest military response.

On this, the Defence Secretary said: ‘We haven’t yet gone into the space of lethal aid... We are constantly exploring all the options.’

America is already selling weapons to the Ukrainians. They have supplied the country with Javelin anti-tank missiles, and Kiev has requested Stinger surface-to-air rockets. This morning, the Wall Street Journal reported that Biden is considering redirecting helicopters and other military equipment ­– originally set to be delivered to Afghanistan – to Ukraine.

This is more than the West did in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea. Then, President Obama was criticised for sending only non-lethal military aid: UAVs, radars, night vision goggles, and medical supplies.

‘The Ukrainians are being slaughtered and we’re sending them blankets and meals’, the late Senator John McCain said at the time. ‘Blankets don’t do well against Russian tanks.’

After Biden spoke with Putin earlier this month, Jake Sullivan, the President’s national security adviser, said ‘things we did not do in 2014 we are prepared to do now.’ We might soon find out how well this does against Russian tanks.