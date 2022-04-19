Bob Blackman mobbed by protesters

For some time now Mr S has been concerned about the assorted dregs gathering around the House of Commons. Badly dressed, often heckling, always angry and rarely lucid. No, not the SNP's parliamentary party but rather the various bands of demonstrators who seem to congregate outside the gates of the Palace of Westminster to protest a smorgasbord of political causes. While most like Steve 'Stop Brexit' Bray are a harmless nuisance, some elements have demonstrated a nastier side, as Sir Keir Starmer found to his cost in February.

And today, while ostensibly protesting against the Online Harms Bill, another unfortunate MP found himself at the centre of a less than pleasant mob. For Bob Blackman, Tory MP for Harrow East, has spent a large part of the afternoon stuck in his car outside New Palace Yard, with demonstrators hurling abuse at his car. One staffer who witnessed the unfolding palaver said the MP tried to drive around the two dozen strong mob, only to have a woman fall over in front of him and thus be accused of hitting him.

A load of protesters/agitators are blocking the entrance to the car park at the Houses of Parliament. They get very aggressive when the blue car moves forward. pic.twitter.com/cejqfeMMZA April 19, 2022

Police intervened after a half an hour stand off but six months after the murder of Sir David Amess, it's an unpleasant reminder of the less than welcoming environment which greets those visiting the nation's parliament.