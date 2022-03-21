Boris cuts short Saudi trip for wife’s party

In recent weeks, partygate has felt all but a distant memory in Westminster. After Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Boris Johnson has focussed on recasting himself as a statesman focussed on the foreign affairs crisis.

Even as the Metropolitan police announce their investigation has reached the stage of ‘interviewing key witnesses’, Johnson’s supporters are keen to play down the whole affair in light of the international situation – with Jacob Rees-Mogg suggesting it is ‘trivial fluff’. Meanwhile, signs of the new regime are visible – with MPs at a recent drinks reception with the Prime Minister disappointed to be served soft drinks only.

However, that’s not to say the Prime Minister has lost all appetite for parties these days. In fact, they even appear to have the ability to change his work schedule. Mr S was curious to note a little-noticed detail in the Sunday Times’s interview with Boris Johnson this weekend revealing that the Prime Minister cut short his Middle East oil charm offensive to return home for his wife Carrie Johnson’s birthday party:

“ The only party the prime minister appeared focused on last week was the one being thrown for his wife Carrie, who turned 34 last Thursday. He cut short his trip to the Middle East to make it back in time to join the celebrations.

Following speculation in recent weeks that the Carrie Crew were losing their influence – with the departure of key allies Henry Newman and Henry Cook from No. 10 and plans to water down various animal rights policies – it seems that claims of their demise may be greatly exaggerated…